* 10X GENOMICS - RAISED $125 MILLION IN FUNDING WHICH INCLUDES $50 MILLION SERIES D FINANCING LED BY MERITECH CAPITAL PARTNERS AND $75M CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: