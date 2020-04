BRIEF-10X Genomics Faced An Attempted Ransomware Attack Which Also Involved Theft Of Certain Company Data

April 1 (Reuters) - 10X Genomics Inc:

* 10X GENOMICS - IN MIDST OF COVID-19 SITUATION IN MARCH, CO FACED AN ATTEMPTED RANSOMWARE ATTACK WHICH ALSO INVOLVED THEFT OF CERTAIN COMPANY DATA

* 10X GENOMICS INC - ISOLATED SOURCE OF ATTACK AND RESTORED NORMAL OPERATIONS WITH NO MATERIAL DAY-TO-DAY IMPACT

* 10X GENOMICS INC - INVESTIGATION OF ATTACK IS ONGOING WITH ASSISTANCE FROM OUTSIDE EXPERTS

* 10X GENOMICS - WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ON THEIR ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK MATTER