BRIEF-10X Genomics Terminated Second Amended & Restated Loan & Security Agreement With Silicon Valley Bank

June 18 (Reuters) - 10X Genomics Inc:

* 10X GENOMICS - ON JUNE 18, CO TERMINATED SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK

* 10X GENOMICS NC - LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INCLUDED TERM LOAN & REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

* 10X GENOMICS - CO REMAINED IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL COVENANTS UNDER LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT

* 10X GENOMICS - THERE WERE NO AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT AT TIME SUCH AGREEMENT WAS TERMINATED