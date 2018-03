March 21 (Reuters) - 1&1 Drillisch Ag:

* DIVIDEND 1.60 EURPER SHARE

* SAYS FY 17 ‍REVENUES RISE BY 15.7% TO EUR2.81 BILLION VERSUS EUR2.43 BILLION IN 2016​

* SEES ‍FY 18 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY EUR750 MILLION​

* EXPECTS ‍APPROXIMATELY 1.2 MILLION NEW CUSTOMER CONTRACTS​ IN 2018