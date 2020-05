BRIEF-1&1 Drillisch Confirms Forecast, Expects Customer Growth 2020

May 13 (Reuters) - 1&1 Drillisch AG:

* REVENUES: +4.2 PERCENT TO EUR 940.7 MILLION

* EARNINGS PER SHARE: EUR 0.50 (UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DESPITE SPECIAL EFFECTS)

* EBITDA: EUR 164.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 168.5 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR; COMPARABLE EBITDA: +4.3 PERCENT

* ABLE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF CUSTOMER CONTRACTS ACROSS ALL CUSTOMER GROUPS IN COMPARISON WITH 31 DECEMBER 2019

* EXPECTS FURTHER CUSTOMER GROWTH FOR YEAR 2020 AS A WHOLE

* EXPECTS REVENUES AND EBITDA TO REMAIN UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR

* FORECAST IS SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTIES AS IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT PRESENT TO MAKE AN EXACT ASSESSMENT OF DURATION AND EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* PLANNING A MORE SPECIFIC UPDATE OF FORECAST AS PART OF SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)