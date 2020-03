BRIEF-11880 Solutions FY EBITDA Up At EUR 2.8 Million

March 26 (Reuters) - 11 88 0 SOLUTIONS AG:

* 2019 REVENUE UP 11 PERCENT TO EUR 47.7 MILLION - EBITDA RISES TO EUR 2.8 MILLION - HIGHEST DIGITAL CUSTOMER GROWTH IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY - REVENUE GROWTH IN DIRECTORY ASSISTANCE SEGMENT

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 47.8 AND EUR 51.0 MILLION AND EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 1.7 AND EUR 3.2 MILLION FOR CURRENT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GREW ITS FY REVENUE BY 11 PERCENT TO EUR 47.7 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (2018: EUR 42.9 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 2.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 1.0 MILLION)