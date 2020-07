July 10 (Reuters) - 12 West Capital Management LP:

* 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP CUTS SHARE STAKE IN RESEARCH SOLUTIONS INC TO 24.8% AS OF JUNE 30 FROM A STAKE OF 28.2% AS OF JUNE 1 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2W93kg7] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)