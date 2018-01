BRIEF-125,000 Disney Employees To Receive $1,000 Cash Bonus

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* 125,000 DISNEY EMPLOYEES TO RECEIVE $1,000 CASH BONUS AND COMPANY LAUNCHES NEW $50 MILLION HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAM

* WALT DISNEY - MAKE INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MILLION IN A NEW & ONGOING EDUCATION PROGRAM SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TO COVER TUITION COSTS FOR HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* WALT DISNEY CO - ‍THE TWO NEW INITIATIVES REPRESENT A TOTAL ALLOCATION OF MORE THAN $175 MILLION IN THE FISCAL YEAR​

* WALT DISNEY CO - ALSO LAUNCHING A NEW EDUCATION INITIATIVE AIMED AT ITS HOURLY WORKFORCE IN UNITED STATES

* WALT DISNEY CO - ‍AFTER INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MILLION FOR EDUCATION PROGRAM, CO WILL PROVIDE UP TO $25 MILLION IN ANNUAL FUNDING GOING FORWARD​

* WALT DISNEY CO - ‍COMPANY'S CURRENT EDUCATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM, WHICH IS OPEN TO ALL FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES, WILL CONTINUE AND REMAIN UNCHANGED​