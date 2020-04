April 6 (Reuters) - 1300 Smiles Ltd:

* SINCE LATE-MARCH 2020, COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD A MAJOR IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AND TRADING

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE WAIVED THEIR FEES FOR 6 MONTHS

* MOST HEALTH PRACTITIONERS & SUPPORT STAFF HAVE BEEN STOOD DOWN OR ARE TAKING LEAVE

* NEGOTIATIONS WITH SUPPLIERS AND LESSORS OF LEASED PREMISES HAVE COMMENCED TO RESTRUCTURE PAYMENTS