June 22 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. APPOINTS LARRY SWETS AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD ORGANIZATION THROUGH FORMATIVE STAGES OF LAUNCHING ITS DIVERSIFIED HOLDING COMPANY STRATEGY

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE - HAS APPOINTED LARRY G. SWETS JR. AS ITS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY