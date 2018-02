Feb 23 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc:

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS-PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 640,000 SHARES OF 8.00% CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A, AT $25.00/SHARE