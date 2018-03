March 26 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23‍​

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MILLION FROM $7.6 MILLION

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $23.9 MILLION, UP 101.5% FROM $11.8 MILLION

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.2 MILLION VERSUS $8.1 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2I80Bu1)