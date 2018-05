May 14 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 54.4% TO $12.6 MILLION

* AT MOST RECENT BOARD MEETING, LARRY G. SWETS, JR. INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE FROM CHAIRMAN ROLE

* D. KYLE CERMINARA WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AT BOARD MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: