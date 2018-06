June 6 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* CA IMMO SAYS UNTIL THE END OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD, 153,489 SHARES OF CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HAVE BEEN TENDERED FOR SALE TO STARWOOD Source text for Eikon: [here%C3%9Cbernahmeangebote/CAI_Ergebnis_EN.PDF ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)