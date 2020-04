April 22 (Reuters) - 1847 Goedeker Inc:

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $11.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC SAYS INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST COMMON STOCK UNDER SYMBOL “GOED”

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC SAYS THINKEQUITY IS THE UNDERWRITER TO THE IPO

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/3cBpQnN)