June 4 (Reuters) -

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 1.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* 1847 GOEDEKER INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO NET PROCEEDS TO PAY OFF ALL DEBT OWE TO BURNLEY, SBCC AND LEONITE Source text: (bit.ly/3dz1QCr)