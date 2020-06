June 29 (Reuters) - 1933 Industries Inc:

* 1933 INDUSTRIES REPORTS Q3 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* 1933 INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY REVENUE OF $2.6 MILLION, A 17% DECREASE

* 1933 INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02

* 1933 INDUSTRIES INC - OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 IS FOR LIMITED REVENUE GROWTH