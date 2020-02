BRIEF-1957 & Co (Hospitality) Says Co Expect Increase In Net Loss After Tax For Year

Feb 28 (Reuters) - 1957 & Co (Hospitality) Ltd:

* EXPECT AN INCREASE IN NET LOSS AFTER TAX FOR YEAR

* GROUP HAS BEEN AFFECTED GREATLY BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN HONG KONG SINCE FEBRUARY 2020

* REVENUE OF RESTAURANTS FALLEN SUBSTANTIALLY BY ABOUT 40% IN AGGREGATE IN FEBRUARY 2020

* NOT POSSIBLE, AT THIS STAGE, TO QUANTIFY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR 3-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT, EQUIPMENT IN RANGE OF ABOUT HK$10 MILLION TO HK$15 MILLION FOR 2 RESTAURANTS