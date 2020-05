BRIEF-1Life Healthcare Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.40

May 13 (Reuters) - 1Life Healthcare Inc:

* ONE MEDICAL ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 REVENUE $78.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $75 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ENDING MEMBERSHIP COUNT BETWEEN 465,000 TO 475,000

* SEES Q2 TOTAL NET REVENUE BETWEEN $56.0 MILLION AND $66.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 CARE MARGIN BETWEEN $1.0 MILLION AND $11.0 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ENDING MEMBERSHIP COUNT BETWEEN 500,000 TO 515,000

* MANAGEMENT HAS NOT PROVIDED REVENUE, CARE MARGIN, OR ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN A LOSS OF $36.0 MILLION AND A LOSS OF $26.0 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.40