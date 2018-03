March 26 (Reuters) - 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAYS UNIT LEANBIO AND REIG JOFRE SET UP JOINT VENTURE SYNA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

* SAYS LEANBIO TO HOLD 50 PERCENT IN JV

* SAYS FOUNDING PARTNERS WILL CONTRIBUTE CAPITAL OF 9 MILLION EUROS TILL PHASE III OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

