BRIEF-1Pm Plc Approved For Accreditation As Lending Partner Under Government's Scheme

May 5 (Reuters) - 1pm PLC:

* 1PM PLC - APPROVED FOR ACCREDITATION AS A LENDING PARTNER UNDER GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* 1PM PLC - IS IN PROCESS OF DETERMINING AMOUNT OF FUNDING IT EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO DEPLOY FOR CBILS RELATED LENDING

* 1PM PLC - USED CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME AND FURLOUGHED ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS 184-STRONG WORKFORCE