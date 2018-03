March 27 (Reuters) - 1Pm Plc:

* 1PM PLC - SIGNED AN ASSET FINANCE FACILITY WITH BRITISH BUSINESS BANK THAT WILL PROVIDE 35 MILLION POUNDS OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING

* 1PM PLC - NEW FACILITY INCREASES TOTAL FUNDING FACILITIES AVAILABLE TO GROUP TO IN EXCESS OF 155 MILLION POUNDS