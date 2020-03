March 26 (Reuters) - 1pm PLC:

* 1PM PLC - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT THAT COVID-19 MAY HAVE ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FINAL QUARTER

* 1PM PLC - WILL DEFER A DECISION ON AMOUNT AND TIMING OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR