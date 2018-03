March 19 (Reuters) - 1St Constitution Bancorp:

* 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING‍​

* 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME‍​

* 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018