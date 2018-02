Feb 26 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp:

* 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP AND NEW JERSEY COMMUNITY BANK FIX STOCK EXCHANGE RATIO FOR STOCK PORTION OF MERGER CONSIDERATION

* STOCK EXCHANGE RATIO FOR DEAL FIXED AT 0.1309 OF A SHARE OF 1ST CONSTITUTION FOR EACH SHARE OF NJCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: