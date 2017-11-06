FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp

* 1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $4.00 per share​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $7.6 million in total consideration​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - co will acquire New Jersey Community Bank in a stock and cash transaction​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - ‍new Jersey Community Bank shareholders to get $1.60 in cash, 0.1333 shares of co for each New Jersey Community Bank share

* 1st Constitution Bancorp says ‍deal is anticipated to be accretive to 1(st) Constitution Bancorp’s earnings per share and tangible book value in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.