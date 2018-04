April 19 (Reuters) - 1st Source Corp:

* RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS AT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION, COMPANY GROWS TO OVER $6 BILLION, INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME OF $50.53 MILLION UP 15.56% FROM Q1 OF 2017