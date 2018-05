BRIEF-21st Century Fox Reports Q3 EPS From Cont Ops $0.47

May 9 (Reuters) - 21St Century Fox:

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA INCREASED 16% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER TO $1.68 BILLION

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $7.42 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.4 BILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - TELEVISION REPORTED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $78 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $112 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - FILMED ENTERTAINMENT GENERATED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $286 MILLION, A 23% DECREASE

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - CURRENT QUARTER’S SEGMENT OIBDA REFLECTS AN APPROXIMATE $60 MILLION CHARGE

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - ANTICIPATES REGULATORY APPROVAL OF SKY TRANSACTION BY EARLY SUMMER 2018

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS OFFER FOR SHARES OF SKY WHICH CO DOES NOT ALREADY OWN AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QUARTER RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QUARTER