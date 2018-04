April 3 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc :

* 21CF REVISED REMEDIES TO CMA

* ‍STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY​

* ‍NOW SUBMITTED A NEW, REVISED SET OF REMEDIES SHOULD THEY BE CONSIDERED NECESSARY BY CMA​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH REGULATOR, AND THEN SECRETARY OF STATE AT APPROPRIATE TIME

* WILL LEAVE OPEN POSSIBILITY TO PURSUE ALL OF OUR LEGAL OPTIONS IF NECESSARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)