May 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION

* SAYS SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE CW-AFFILIATE WPWR IN CHICAGO FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $15 MILLION

* SAYS SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MILLION