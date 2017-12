BRIEF-21st Century Oncology To Pay $2.3 Mln Civil Penalty To U.S. Dept. Of HHS

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES - 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY AGREED TO PAY $2.3 MILLION IN LIEU OF POTENTIAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES TO THE HHS OCR

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HHS - 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY TO PAY $2.3 MILLION TO SETTLE POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS OF HIPAA PRIVACY AND SECURITY RULES

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HHS - IN 2015, FBI TWICE NOTIFIED 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY THAT PATIENT INFORMATION WAS “ILLEGALLY OBTAINED” BY UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HHS - PER INVESTIGATION, 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY DETERMINED THIRD PARTY MAY HAVE ACCESSED CO’S NETWORK SQL DATABASE AS EARLY AS OCT 3, 2015

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HHS - 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY DETERMINED OVER 2.2 MILLION INDIVIDUALS WERE AFFECTED BY 2015 DATA INCIDENT Source text: (bit.ly/2pPkKRo) Further company coverage: