March 28 (Reuters) - 21St Century Technology Plc:

* FY REVENUE 11.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 11.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT £0.01M (2016: £1.4M LOSS)​

* ‍"HAVING STARTED YEAR WITH A FAR STRONGER ORDER BOOK THAN LAST YEAR, EXPECT OUR PROGRESS TO CONTINUE."​