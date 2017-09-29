FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-21Vianet Group, Inc. announces the pricing of USD100 million notes
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-21Vianet Group, Inc. announces the pricing of USD100 million notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces the pricing of usd100 million notes

* 21Vianet Group - ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​

* 21Vianet Group Inc - ‍notes were priced at a slightly premium of 100.04, with an effective yield of 6.98%​

* 21Vianet Group- ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.