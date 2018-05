May 17 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21VIANET GROUP, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 800.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB 706.7 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB200 MILLION TO RMB220 MILLION