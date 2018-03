March 12 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21VIANET GROUP, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BILLION TO RMB 3.35 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8.9 PERCENT TO RMB 765.8 MILLION

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB178 MILLION TO RMB190 MILLION IN Q1 2018​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB750 MILLION TO RMB830 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: