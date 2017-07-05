FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-21Vianet Group says to issue senior notes
July 5, 2017 / 4:43 PM / in a month

BRIEF-21Vianet Group says to issue senior notes

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21vianet Group Inc says to issue senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to conduct an international offering of USD-denominated senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Notes will benefit from a letter of support provided by TUS-Holdings Co Ltd and are expected to be unrated

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to refinance its outstanding indebtedness, fund future capital needs Source text: (bit.ly/2sMszDC) Further company coverage:

