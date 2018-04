April 12 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21VIANET GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP TEAM

* STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO

* SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY