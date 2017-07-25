FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Samsung Electronics CEO Kwon resigns
Technology
Samsung Electronics CEO Kwon resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - 22 Capital Corp:

* 22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

* 22 Capital - co and ndivision have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse take-over of 22 capital by shareholders of Ndivision

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction expected that shareholders of co will hold approximately 9.7pct of equity of combined entity​

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that purchasers in offering will hold approximately 2.3pct of equity of resulting issuer​

* 22 Capital - ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that former shareholders of Ndivision will hold about 88.0pct of equity of resulting issuer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.