Sept 25 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc

* 22nd Century Group - ‍2013 research license and commercial option agreement between co and British American Tobacco (investments) Limited now finished​

* 22nd Century Group Inc - ‍BAT no longer has rights to any intellectual property or other assets of 22nd Century​

* 22nd Century Group Inc - ‍Company has recommenced discussions with global tobacco companies and international pharmaceutical companies​