May 3 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* 22ND CENTURY GROUP - NET SALES REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $6.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 174.1% OVER QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017