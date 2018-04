April 13 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* ISSUED STATEMENT REGARDING AIMIA’S UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT AIMIA’S BOARD

* INTENDS TO WITHHOLD VOTES FOR ALL LEGACY BOARD MEMBERS AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* OWNS ABOUT 3 PERCENT OF AIMIA

* SAYS “WE BELIEVE SHARES OF AIMIA ARE SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: