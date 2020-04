April 27 (Reuters) - 2CRSI SA:

* CASH OF € 10.6 MILLION AS OF APRIL 20, 2020

* DELIVERIES TO BLADE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM MAY TO OCTOBER 2020 AND RELATE TO PRODUCTS COMPONENTS OF WHICH ARE EITHER AVAILABLE IN STOCK OR FUNDED BY CAPITAL LEASES

* ACTIVITY, ALTHOUGH SLOWER, MAINTAINED AT MOST PRODUCTION SITES TO ENSURE EQUIPMENT DELIVERIES TO OUR CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)