Nov 18 (Reuters) - 2CRSI SA:

* 2CRSI SELECTED FOR THE LAUNCH OF SUNRISE’S “GAME CLOUD” GAMING SERVICE

* SUNRISE IS PARTNERING WITH GAMESTREAM PLATFORM, IN WHICH 2CRSI HAS A 12.45% STAKE, TO LAUNCH ITS “SUNRISE GAME CLOUD” APPLICATION IN NOVEMBER 2019.

* THIS ORDER WILL HAVE A MARGINAL IMPACT ON 2019 REVENUES.

* 2CRSI WILL PROVIDE SERVERS THAT WILL BE USED FOR THIS NEW CLOUD GAMING SERVICE

* SUCCESS OF THIS SERVICE MAY GENERATE SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL ORDERS AS OF 2020