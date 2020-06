BRIEF-2cureX Establishes Collaboration With Scandion Oncology And Erasmus Medical Centre

June 16 (Reuters) - 2cureX AB:

* 2CUREX AB ESTABLISHES COLLABORATION WITH SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S AND ERASMUS MEDICAL CENTRE, ROTTERDAM, IN DRUG-RESISTANT BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

* TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT TOGETHER WITH SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S, COPENHAGEN AND ERASMUS MEDICAL CENTRE, ROTTERDAM HAS RECEIVED A GRANT OF 800.000 EUR FROM EUROSTARS

* GRANT WILL BE USED TO STUDY IF SCANDION ONCOLOGY'S DRUG CANDIDATE, SCO -101 CAN OVERCOME RESISTANCE TO ANTIESTROGEN THERAPY IN METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTS, AND IF 2CUREX'S INDITREAST TEST CAN STRATIFY SUCH PATIENTS BASED ON SCO-101 SENSITIVITY