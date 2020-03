BRIEF-2Curex Provides Update Regarding The Covid-19 Impact On Ongoing Clinical Programs

March 23 (Reuters) - 2cureX AB:

* 2CUREX PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING THE COVID-19 IMPACT ON ONGOING CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* 2CUREX AB - CORONA-CRISIS WILL NOT DELAY 2CUREX’S INTERVENTION STUDY WHERE INDITREAT TEST IS GUIDING TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* 2CUREX AB - PATIENT RECRUITMENT WILL CONTINUE AS PLANNED AND FINALIZATION OF TRIAL IS EXPECTED AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED IN Q3 OF 2020.

* 2CUREX AB - LATER STARTED 2CUREX CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN OVARIAN CANCER AND PANCREATIC CANCER WILL HOWEVER BE AFFECTED BY DELAYS

* 2CUREX AB - LENGTH OF THESE DELAYS IS NOT KNOWN PRESENTLY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)