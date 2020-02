Feb 28 (Reuters) - 2cureX AB:

* Q4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX -2 740 KSEK (-1 783 KSEK)

* 2CUREX PUSH FORWARD INTO 2020 WITH A STRONG CASH POSITION OF 33,7 MSEK PLUS 11 MSEK STILL OUTSTANDING FROM OUR HORIZON 2020 GRANT FROM EU