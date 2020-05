May 29 (Reuters) - 2cureX AB:

* HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT COMMERCIALIZATION OF INDITREAT IN PORTUGAL AND SPAIN