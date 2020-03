March 6 (Reuters) - 2cureX AB:

* 2CUREX IS ACCELERATING THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF INDITREAT® BY SIGNING TWO DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENTS TO PREPARE FOR LAUNCH IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ESTABLISHED TWO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS TO SUPPORT COMMERCIALIZATION OF INDITREAT® TEST IN EUROPE

* PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH YOURRAD AB, SWEDEN AND PARALAX LIFE SCIENCE GROUP, BULGARIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)