BRIEF-2G Energy Cautiously Optimistic That Net Sales And EBIT Margin Can Be Achieved

May 8 (Reuters) - 2G Energy AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: 2G ENERGY AG PLANS STABLE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE

* 2G ENERGY AG - TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED TO EUR 140.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 124.8 MILLION)

* 2G ENERGY AG - REMAINS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT TARGETS IT HAS SET FOR NET SALES (BETWEEN EUR 235 MILLION AND EUR 250 MILLION) AND FOR EBIT MARGIN (BETWEEN 5.5 % AND 7.0 %) CAN BE ACHIEVED

* 2G ENERGY AG - INVENTORIES ROSE TO EUR 60.4 MILLION AT END OF 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 46.1 MILLION)