BRIEF-2G Energy FY EBIT Up At EUR 15.5 Mln

April 2 (Reuters) - 2G ENERGY AG:

* 2G ENERGY AG IMPROVES EBIT MARGIN TO 6.5 % IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: 5.5 %) AND, BARRING UNFORESEEN DEVELOPMENTS, IS LOOKING AHEAD TO THE CURRENT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM DESPITE COVID-19

* REAFFIRMS 2020 SALES FORECAST OF EUR 235-250 MILLION AND EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 5.5 % AND 7.0 %

* EBIT IMPROVES SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 15.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 11.5 MILLION, + 35 %)

* FY GROUP NET SALES GROW BY AROUND 13 % TO EUR 236.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 209.8 MILLION)

* STICKING WITH ITS TARGET OF GENERATING EUR 300 MILLION IN SALES BY 2024 AND IMPROVING GROUP PROFITABILITY WITH A TARGET EBIT MARGIN OF 10 % ON A LASTING BASIS